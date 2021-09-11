Troopers: One dead, two hurt in early-morning crash on I-26

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after an early-morning crash in Charleston County.

Troopers say a Mazda3 was heading east on I-26 at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, when the driver shifted lanes and hit a Nissan Altima.

They say the driver of the Mazda3 then ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and died from his or her injuries, according to officials.

The Highway Patrol says two people in the Nissan Altima were also hurt in the crash.

They say the driver, 28-year-old Racheem White of Goose Creek, and the passenger were both wearing seat belts during the crash.

Troopers say both of them were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

