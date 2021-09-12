SC Lottery
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley County crash

Authorities say a crash Saturday in Berkeley County killed one person and injured another.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a crash Saturday in Berkeley County killed one person and injured another.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pick up truck was traveling east on Witherbee Road near Wright Road in Cordesville when the truck went off the right side of the road and struck two trees.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern, the passenger of the vehicle died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

