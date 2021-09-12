Charleston activists host Stop the Ban Rally

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A rally was held in Charleston in response to Texas’ new abortion law.

Pro-choice activists in Charleston spoke out against Texas’ new state law that bans most abortions on Saturday. They held a Stop the Ban rally right outside of the United States Custom House on East Bay Street. Dozens of people gathered with signs, chanting phrases like my “body my choice.”

Lane Cogdill took part in the rally and shared how they respond to those who feel differently about the topic.

“When I speak to people who are against abortion access and against abortion rights, I try to emphasize to them that it’s ok if they personally don’t support abortion,” Cogdill said. “It’s ok if they personally would never have an abortion, but that personal choice and that personal opinion have no place in our nation’s laws and in our state’s laws.”

The group hopes lawmakers in South Carolina hear their message.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.