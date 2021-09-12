The comfortable weather continues for the rest of the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure remains in control today, which will lead to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. After a comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a pleasant afternoon ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A northerly wind will keep the humidity low. We’ll rise to near 90 degrees by the start of next week with rain chances arriving by the middle and end of the week as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s into next weekend.

TROPICS: We are monitoring five areas of possible development. One heading towards the southern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of development over the next five days. One area near the Southeast Bahamas has a medium chance of development over the next five days as it moves slowly northwestward. Two other areas to watch are off the coast of Africa, one of which has a medium chance of development and the other has a lower chance of development. The fifth area has a low chance of development in the Northeastern Atlantic. No concerns at this time, but we’ll keep an eye on them.

Sunday: Sunny, pleasant. High 86, Low 66.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 89, Low 70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of an isolated storm. High 89, Low 72.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain/storms. High 86, Low 72.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered rain/storms. High 87, Low 71.

Friday: Sun and clouds. Isolated rain/storms. High 87, Low 70.

