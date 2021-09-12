SC Lottery
Morristown Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Meadows had not returned home as of Sunday morning.
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown
Missing 11-year-old out of Morristown(Morristown Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 11-year-old, Mikaila Meadows.

Meadows was last seen after her family dropped her off at the skating rink in Morristown on Saturday night, according to police.

The girl reportedly told her grandmother that she was going to get a ride home from a friend named Nathan, officials said. She had not returned home as of Sunday morning.

Meadows was last seen wearing blue jeans with holes and a bright pink shirt. She is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, according to MPD.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact the police anytime through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

