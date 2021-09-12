SC Lottery
Ozark, Mo. police searching for missing teen

Kaylee Louis-Elliott.(Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding a 15-year-old girl reported missing Saturday.

Kaylee Louis-Elliott was last seen Saturday around 9 p.m. in Ozark.

Police say she was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Louis-Elliott is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 117 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Louis-Elliott or have information on her whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

