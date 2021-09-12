SC Lottery
SC House redistricting committee to crisscross state

The South Carolina State House in Columbia.(WCSC/WIS)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A special House committee working on drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is crisscrossing South Carolina this week.

The House ad-hoc committee will hold four meetings, traveling from Rock Hill to Greenville to North Charleston and then to Bluffton. The committee has five Republicans and three Democrats.

The meeting in North Charleston takes place Wednesday from 6 - 8 p.m. in the council chambers of North Charleston City Hall.

The committee will meet again in Bluffton on Thursday from 6 - 8 p.m. in the Bluffton High School Auditorium.

Both the House committee and a similar Senate subcommittee which already held 10 hearings across the state will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

