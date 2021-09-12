SCDOT: Traffic backed up on I-95 while crews respond to crash near St. George
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use caution on a portion of I-95 while crews respond to a crash.
SCDOT says the crash happened Sunday sometime before noon, on I-95 North near the exit for St. George.
They report it’s just two miles south of Exit 82 to US 178.
As of 12:45 p.m., crews are still on scene and officials report traffic is backed up for about 3 miles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.