2 Berkeley County schools switch to virtual for one week

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Berkeley County schools have switched to “distance learning” this week because of staffing shortages, the district announced.

The change at Cane Bay Middle School and Whitesville Elementary School is because of staffing issues and not concerns about the COVID-19 infection rate.

Athletic and extracurricular activities are not affected and will proceed as scheduled.

“The decision to convert Cane Bay Middle and Whitesville Elementary to distance learning is based on operational concerns,” Superintendent Deon Jackson said “Staffing shortages have greatly necessitated this decision as school staffs continue to be impacted by COVID-19 isolations and quarantine protocols, and the substitute pool is limited when relied upon by 47 schools. We understand the burden this places on our students, staff and families as our shared goal is to provide quality instruction to our students in our buildings; however, we had to consider how the limited availability of staff impacts safety on campus and instruction.”

Both schools are set to return to in-person instruction on Sept. 20, Jackson said.

The district will continue to provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to students at these two schools during this temporary conversion to a distance learning platform. Meals will be distributed Monday through Friday of next week by drive-through pick-up service.

Cane Bay Middle and Whitesville Elementary students can pick up breakfast and lunch from 10 a.m. to noon from Cane Bay Middle School and Whitesville Elementary School.

Students will not be permitted to enter the buildings or eat on-site. Child Nutrition will be using the “roster system” so the names of the students will need to be provided by whoever picks up the meals.

Berkeley Middle, Cross High and St. Stephen Middle students will return to campuses from distance learning on September 21. All other BCSD schools will continue to operate in person following their normal schedules.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.