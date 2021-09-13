2nd Sunday returns to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After an 18 month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular downtown Charleston event returned on Sunday afternoon.

The returning 2nd Sunday event shuts down King Street to vehicle traffic from Calhoun Street all the way to Queen Street once a month to allow families to walk down the street and visit the shops and restaurants as well as street vendors.

Charleston Peninsula Preservation Trust Vice-President and Director of Operations Karl Krull says they consulted with the city of Charleston and MUSC when deciding to restart the event.

“We work pretty closely with the city on when is the right time to relaunch this event and September was it,” Krull said.

He said that even with the uptick in COVID-19 cases having the road closed to vehicular traffic allowed attendees to utilize the entirety of the space instead of just the sidewalks.

“You’re not restricted to just the sidewalks,” Krull said. “Now you’ve got the whole street to enjoy downtown Charleston.”

In a release, Charleston Peninsula Preservation Trust President Susan Lucas expressed similar excitement for the event’s return.

“We’re very excited to restart 2nd Sunday,” Lucas said. “It’s been sorely missed by the downtown retail and dining establishments and the thousands of local and regional visitors who come to stroll, shop, dine and enjoy Charleston’s ‘Main Street’ on a vehicle-free, pedestrian-only afternoon.”

The event first began in October 2010 and will celebrate its 11 year anniversary next month. The event runs from noon until 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of every month. Charleston Peninsula Preservation Trust says the event typically draws between 12 and 18 thousand visitors every month.

