SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.(WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Five people, including three children, died in an early morning fire Monday in northern Ohio, which left four others injured, authorities said.

Two adults and three children were killed, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Four people were taken to hospitals, the fire department said. Their conditions were not known. Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims.

The three Akron students who died attended different city schools -- one at an elementary building, another at a middle school and the third in high school, district spokesperson Mark Williamson confirmed in an email.

Another child who was taken to the burn unit of a children’s hospital is a student at a different elementary school, he said.

According to WJW-TV, Akron firefighters arrived on the scene and found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a crash Saturday in Berkeley County killed one person and injured another.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley County crash
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Police investigating double shooting in North Charleston
Pro-choice activists in Charleston spoke out against Texas’ new state law that bans most...
Charleston activists host Stop the Ban Rally
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

The department says crews are responding to a crash that has closed the right eastbound lane of...
Crash blocks 1 lane on I-26 East, slows traffic
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden to survey wildfire damage, make case for spending plan
The City of Corpus Christi's Emergency Operations Center organized sandbag giveaways to help...
Tropical Storm Nicholas strengthens, threatening Gulf Coast
FILE - In this April 23, 2021 file photo, a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus jet takes off in view...
US will give aircraft companies $482 million for pandemic