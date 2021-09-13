SC Lottery
9/11 memorial vandalized in Greenville, company owner says

The memorial is in front of Upstate Granite Solutions
By Webstaff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 9/11 memorial was vandalized in Greenville, according to Paul Nichols, Founder and CEO of Upstate Granite Solutions.

The company constructed a granite monument of the twin towers to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Each tower is more than 4,000 pounds with a light beam. The towers are surrounded by 1,000 American flags, according to the company.

“This monument is meant to show the community how much we care and to offer our support to our military and our first responders and let people know there’s still something to believe in in America,” said Kelly Nichols of Upstate Granite Solutions.

Nichols said someone used spray paint to write ‘Taliban’ on the monument. Police were called to investigate Sunday morning, Nichols said.

The company said the damage was cleaned off Sunday morning.

The monument is displayed in front of the Upstate Granite Solutions facility. Nichols said hundreds of people visited the memorial on Saturday night.

“We’re not going to change our viewpoint and our stance, but I think we need to be willing to hear why other people are hurt about this, so we can come together as a community,” said Kelly Nichols. “This wasn’t meant to be divisive. This was meant to unify us.”

