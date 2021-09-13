SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Boeing, MUSC, Charleston Co. schools to announce mental health initiative

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Boeing, the Medical University of South Carolina and the Charleston County School District plan will partner to address a rise in student anxiety and depression.

The three groups will hold a joint news conference Monday morning at 10 a.m. in Charleston.

Over the past 10 years, MUSC’s Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness has focused on wellness and obesity prevention. The center has worked directly with schools to implement programs promoting healthy eating, physical activity and social-emotional learning.

Charleston County School Board Chair Dr. Eric Mack, MUSC President Dr. David Cole, Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness Executive Director Dr. Jan Key, and Boeing Vice President Jennifer Lowe are all expected to attend the briefing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

