Charleston County to hire poll workers for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County election officials say they need extra poll workers for the Nov. 2 election.

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration says the job duties include greeting voters, qualifying voters, distributing Provisional/Emergency and Failsafe Provisional ballots, complying with election laws and procedures, and general assistance to voters.

“Poll managers have the unique opportunity to serve the community, meet their neighbors and become involved in the democratic process,” Board of Elections Director Isaac Cramer said. “It is extremely important we have enough poll managers in order to ensure a smooth election process for our citizens.”

Poll Mangers are paid $135 and Clerks of the Precinct receive $195 for each election worked. Clerk of the precinct applicants should have previous experience as a poll manager.

Applicants must be:

A registered voter in Charleston County or an adjoining county (Dorchester, Berkeley, Georgetown or Colleton County). Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, even if they are not registered voters.

Willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.

Prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

Click here to apply for one of the positions.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 19.

