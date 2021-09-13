Charleston County School District votes to enforce mask requirements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District voted to enforce its mask requirements on Monday.

Board Chair Rev. Dr. Eric Mack says the board believes it can enforce the policy without using funds that would run afoul of the budget proviso.

Mack says the details of what the enforcement will look like are still being worked out and are expected by the end of the week.

Enforcement on the policy is set to begin on Monday and continue through Oct. 15.

The board voted last month to require masks at school facilities through mid-October, but there were no penalties put in place for students who did not wear masks because of a state budget proviso that could withhold state funding for districts that put mask mandates into place.

But now that the federal government has announced it will provide extra money to districts that have state funding withheld, the proposed updates would allow Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait to go out and ask for that money if the state withholds its share.

The proposed changes would be in effect as long as COVID-19 transmission rates are considered high or substantial in the county.

The board is also set to consider a resolution that would call on state lawmakers to repeal that budget proviso.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.