Classroom Champions: Ft. Dorchester band teacher wants percussion instruments for ensemble students

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School Assistant Band Director Matthew Kilby says he tries to teach his students to march to the tune of a different drum.

He says the fine arts can make all the difference in shaping a well-rounded student.

Kilby says he has nearly 70 students.

Some have played in a band while other students have never touched a musical instrument.

He says usually quality percussion instruments are often the first overlooked component to a school band room but play a crucial role in enhancing the sound of an ensemble.

“‘Star Trek’ would be a completely different soundtrack without cymbals. These instruments last long and make kids feel valued and the most important thing when playing an instrument is playing a quality instrument,” Kilby said.

Kilby has made a classroom request through the Donors Choose website asking for new background instruments like cymbals, tambourines, and triangles for his percussion ensemble classes.

He says teaching kids on old or poor instruments does not help them grow because they don’t produce quality sound.

“Ultimately it would boost the morale for students who sometimes feel that their instrument isn’t important or that we have the wherewithal or funding to make sure everyone has something, Kilby said.

You could be the first to donate to Kilby’s Donor’s Choose project entitled New Jingles and Dings which needs $622 in donations.

Click here to donate at the DonorsChoose website

He says these quality background instruments for his program will really make the whole ensemble shine at Fort Dorchester High School.

