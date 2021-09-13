SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim in N. Charleston double shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 24-year-old man as the victim of a Saturday double shooting in North Charleston that left one person dead and one other injured.

Ra’shod Arkeem Washington-Moody of North Charleston died on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. on the scene at 4241 Rivers Avenue from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Officers say they responded to the Charleston Heights Motel around 2 p.m. on Saturday and located two victims. Washington-Moody was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say a second victim, a woman, was also located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

