SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crash blocks 1 lane on I-26 East, slows traffic

The department says crews are responding to a crash that has closed the right eastbound lane of...
The department says crews are responding to a crash that has closed the right eastbound lane of I-26 near downtown Charleston.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews are responding to a crash that is backing up traffic on I-26.

The department says crews are responding to a crash that has closed the right eastbound lane of I-26 near downtown Charleston.

The crash is reportedly located at exit 219B toward Morrison Drive and East Bay Street.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash. Authorities have not indicated when they expect the crash to be cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a crash Saturday in Berkeley County killed one person and injured another.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley County crash
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Police investigating double shooting in North Charleston
Pro-choice activists in Charleston spoke out against Texas’ new state law that bans most...
Charleston activists host Stop the Ban Rally
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville economic development launching community office hours
The program begins Monday morning at Coastal Coffee Roasters downtown. Wednesday meetings will...
Summerville economic development launching community office hours
The museum says they will now operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Patriots Point adjusting to seasonal hours
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC House redistricting committee to crisscross state