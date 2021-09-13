Final Home Game of Regular Season Results in Shutout Loss to Pelicans

Charleston, SC - In their final regular season home game of the season, the Charleston RiverDogs were shut out for the first time since June 12. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back on the way to a 4-0 victory in front of 4,188 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Sunday evening.

The RiverDogs finished their home schedule with a 43-17 record. The Pelicans (57-57) scored all of the runs they would need in the first inning against Neraldo Catalina. The right-hander walked each of the first two hitters to open the game before striking out Jordan Nwogu for the initial out.

The next batter, Owen Caissie, grounded a single through the right side to score the first run of the game. A wild pitch allowed Myrtle Beach to double their lead and the score increased to 3-0 when Ed Howard’s chopper to third was misplayed by Ben Toike. That score held until the fifth inning when Jordan Nwogu followed a double by Christian Franklin with one of his own.

Myrtle Beach would load the bases with no outs twice in the final four innings, but were held off the board each time. The RiverDogs (80-34) could not muster any offense to take advantage of the solid work from the bullpen. They tallied just six hits against the combination of Porter Hodge, Riley Martin and Jarod Wright, leaving seven men on the bases. Matt Dyer and Beau Brundage collected two hits each.

Catalina took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on a hit and two walks in the first inning. Franklin Dacosta followed by tossing 5.0 innings and surrendered just one run on five hits with seven strikeouts. Ian Leatherman, Joe LaSorsa and Graeme Stinson each turned in a scoreless frame down the stretch.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs celebrated the final regular season home game of 2021 with the announcement of the 2021 “Top Dog” award winner. Following a van vote in the ballpark and online, Taj Bradley was chosen as the recipient. Bradley was named the Low-A East Pitcher of the Month in both June and July before being promoted to High-A Bowling Green. The Rays fifth round pick in 2018, accepted the award on a video call and thanked the fans for their support all season.

The RiverDogs will have Monday off and then travel to Kinston, North Carolina to meet the Down East Wood Ducks in the final series of the regular season. The first game will get underway at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday night. Playoff tickets for the Low-A East Championship Series in September are on sale now at riverdogs.com.

For a limited time, fans who purchase tickets to the team’s first home playoff game on Friday, September 24 will receive all subsequent home games for free. Purchase playoff tickets here to join the RiverDogs, Budweiser and Nucor Steel Berkeley on the postseason journey.