Middletown mom sentenced for murder of 6-year-old son

Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the...
Brittany Gosney pleaded guilty in August to the murder of her 6-year-old son and throwing the boy's body in the Ohio River.
By Jessica Schmidt and Lauren Artino
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Middletown mother who admitted to killing her 6-year-old son and dumping the first grader’s body in the Ohio River will spend at least the next two decades in prison.

Brittany Gosney, 29, received the maximum sentence Monday of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years.

She faced 15 years to life in prison, but the death penalty did not apply in her case.

Gosney declined to say anything in court both times Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers asked her if she wished to before he imposed her sentence.

Gosney pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of felony endangering children in August.

Prosecutors say she confessed to killing her son, James Hutchinson, while trying to abandon him and his two siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County in February.

Gosney’s boyfriend, James Hamilton, also pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, endangering children, and gross abuse of a corpse.

Hamilton will be sentenced Oct. 4. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Investigators believe Hamilton helped Gosney throw Hutchinson’s body into the Ohio River.

His body still has not been recovered despite several searches.

