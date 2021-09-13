SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate

The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina constitution, South Carolina Common Law and The United States Constitution.”(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of North Charleston employees that includes several veteran first responders is suing the city over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina constitution, South Carolina Common Law and The United States Constitution.”

The mandate in question was the executive order North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey issued Sept. 1. The suit says the order tried to impose a mandatory vaccine requirement on all city employees, volunteers, and interns, whether working on a full or part time schedule. They allege all employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 5.

The employees filing the lawsuit say they want a judge to prevent the enforcement of the Summey order. The suit alleges the mandate violates the employees’ rights and responsibilities to make medical decisions for themselves under the Constitution of the State of South Carolina, South Carolina common law, and the Constitution of the United States.

Specifically the lawsuit says the mandate conflicts with the South Carolina Constitution’s guarantee of free expression and violates the South Carolina’s Home Rule Act.

The suit also alleges the mandate violates DHEC’s General Supervision of Vaccination, Screening, and Immunization, and conflicts with the United States Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection.

In the suit, the city employees say they want to exercise control over their own medical treatment and are being forced to choose between their rights, privileges, and liberties as citizens on the one hand and their employment, careers, and financial futures on the other.

Of the 14 employees suing the city, some include a 15-year veteran master patrol officer, a 21-year veteran undercover officer and an active shooter specialist with 13 years experience with the NCPD and four years experience with the fire department.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a crash Saturday in Berkeley County killed one person and injured another.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley County crash
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Police investigating double shooting in North Charleston
Pro-choice activists in Charleston spoke out against Texas’ new state law that bans most...
Charleston activists host Stop the Ban Rally
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

Two Berkeley County schools are operating virtually this week because of staffing concerns, the...
2 Berkeley County schools switch to virtual for one week
Boeing will grant $1 million to the Medical University of South Carolina’s Boeing Center for...
Boeing announces $1M grant in Charleston Co. schools, MUSC health partnership
Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested overnight Monday after a fight.
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
The department says crews are responding to a crash that has closed the right eastbound lane of...
Crash blocks 1 lane on I-26 East, slows traffic