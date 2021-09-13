SC Lottery
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old boy missing since the middle of last week.

Chazae Cummings, 16, was last seen leaving an address in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Road on Sept. 8.

He was last seen wearing a gray or black tank top and camouflage shorts, police say.

He is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at 843-554-5700.

