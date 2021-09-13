Patriots Point adjusting to seasonal hours

SC Lottery
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will operate under an adjusted seasonal schedule starting Monday.

The museum says they will now operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. As of last Tuesday, the museum says the guided Captain’s Tour will be offered Friday through Sunday.

Museum officials say local food trucks will continue to visit Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum this fall, offering savory and sweet options daily for lunch.

Patriots Point is also preparing to relaunch the overnight program. The museum says groups will learn what it means to live like a sailor and sleep in the same berthing areas as the crews who served onboard the USS Yorktown in 1940s and after. Patriots Point will announce soon when groups can begin booking overnight stays.

Patriots Point partnered with the 9/11 Silent Walk to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. The remembrance ceremony took place on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown.

