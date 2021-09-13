Peeping tom fatally shot outside home

HOUSTON (KTRX/CNN) - Houston Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m.

That’s when she says she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Houston police say she fired several shots through her wall, at least one of them apparently hitting the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance and then died at the scene.

Houston police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

