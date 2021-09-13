SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Peeping tom fatally shot outside home

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her...
A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m.(KTRK/CNN)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRX/CNN) - Houston Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night.

A woman in north Houston says she was frightened when she saw a strange man looking into her bedroom window around 11 p.m.

That’s when she says she got her rifle and opened fire in self-defense.

Houston police say she fired several shots through her wall, at least one of them apparently hitting the suspect in the torso.

Investigators believe the man staggered a short distance and then died at the scene.

Houston police say there’s been no decision yet as to whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a crash Saturday in Berkeley County killed one person and injured another.
1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley County crash
Ruth Teasley's damaged car
Savannah woman wakes up to car severely damaged by unknown animal
North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Police investigating double shooting in North Charleston
Pro-choice activists in Charleston spoke out against Texas’ new state law that bans most...
Charleston activists host Stop the Ban Rally
Authorities responding to a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area on Saturday.
Coroner’s office: One dead following trooper-involved shooting in Longs area

Latest News

Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
5 dead, including multiple children, in Ohio house fire
The spud includes everything you need for a night’s stay, including a custom-made bed and a...
Now is your chance to stay inside a spud
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050
Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested overnight Monday after a fight.
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight