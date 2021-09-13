SC Lottery
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested overnight Monday after a fight.

Police responded to the Windjammer on Ocean Boulevard just after midnight, Police Chief Kevin Cornett said.

One police officer was treated for minor injuries after the incident, he said.

Police have not yet identified the people who were taken into custody, but charges include disorderly conduct, assault, resisting arrest and assault on an officer while resisting arrest.

One of the people arrested was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, Cornett said.

