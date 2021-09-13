SC Lottery
Rain chances increase this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A pleasant afternoon with temperatures in the 80s. High pressure is in control, meaning we will continue to see plenty of sunshine. Staying quiet overnight with patchy fog, especially inland. Lows will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Moisture will increase over the next few days allowing for a best chance of a few showers and storms. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s all week with lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall, possibly as a hurricane, along the Texas coastline tonight. Flooding rainfall is the biggest threat from this storm as it slowly moves northward over the next few days. Elsewhere, a tropical disturbance north of Puerto Rico may try to develop into a tropical depression later this week as it moves northward off the East coast. This should have no impact on us. There is also a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa which will likely develop by mid to late week. We have a lot of time to watch this one!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 88, Low 71.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 87, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 72.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88, Low 73.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87, Low 73.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

