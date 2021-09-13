SC Lottery
Rain chances to return this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quiet start to the new work and school week is expected across the Lowcountry. A weak disturbance offshore will bring a few clouds to the area along with a very small chance of a shower near the coast today. Otherwise, we expect lots of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Moisture will increase over the next few days allowing for a best chance of a few showers and storms. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s all week with lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall, possibly as a hurricane, along the Texas coastline tonight. Flooding rainfall is the biggest threat from this storm as it slowly moves northward over the next few days. Elsewhere, a tropical disturbance north of Puerto Rico may try to develop into a tropical depression later this week as it moves northward off the East coast. This should have no impact on us. There is also a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa which will likely develop by mid to late week. We have a lot of time to watch this one!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 88.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 87.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 88.

