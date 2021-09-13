SC Lottery
Savannah police seek help locating missing 25-year-old woman

Jermeria Cooper
Jermeria Cooper(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Police say 25-year-old Jermeria Cooper was last seen near Pennsylvania Avenue. She is described as 5′2, 220 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown neck-length hair. She was last seen wearing a baby blue blouse, blue jean shorts, and black and white Vans shoes.

SPD says Cooper may be with a white male named Brandon.

If you have any information on Cooper’s whereabouts, call 911.

