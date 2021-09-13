SC Lottery
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases, total cases exceed 800K

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of newly-detected COVID-19 cases of more than 14,700.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of newly-detected COVID-19 cases of more than 14,700.

DHEC reports data on a 48-hour delay, so Monday’s report included data from last Thursday through Saturday. The agency reported 14,763 new cases and 158 deaths.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday3,4743693,843
Friday3,9351,6295,564
Saturday4,1831,1735,356
TOTAL11,5923,17114,763

The data also listed a total of 158 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday45651
Friday35338
Saturday353469
TOTAL11543158

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 30 deaths; 26 were confirmed and four were being investigated as probable.

Colleton County reported eight confirmed deaths and Charleston County reported seven confirmed deaths and one probable death. Dorchester County reported five confirmed deaths. Beaufort and Georgetown Counties each reported two confirmed and one probable death. Berkeley County reported two confirmed deaths and Williamsburg County reported one probable death.

DHEC said Saturday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 49,119 tests with a 10.1% positive rate, down from 11.4% the previous Monday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 802,328 cases, including 647,539 confirmed and 154,789 probable cases; and 11,306 deaths, including 9,852 confirmed and 1,454 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 10 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

