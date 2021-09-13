SC Lottery
Stress raises blood pressure, risks of heart attack and stroke, study says

A new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause high blood pressure over time.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study shows stress can lead to high blood pressure.

The information may sound familiar, but most previous studies have focused on the effect of stress on existing hypertension.

The new study from Kyoto University in Japan suggests stress can cause the condition over time.

It can also increase your risk for stroke, heart attack and other cardiovascular diseases.

Scientists say the reverse is also true. Reducing stress can lower the same risk factors.

According to the researchers, the key is to recognize stressful situations early and begin reducing them with breathing and relaxation techniques before they produce excess cortisol in your system.

Cortisol is a hormone that helps your body deal with stressful situations, but long-term increased levels can cause the problems outlined by the scientists.

The study was published in Circulation, a scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

