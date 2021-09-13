Summerville economic development launching community office hours

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The economic development manager in Summerville will start hosting community office hours to support small businesses and entrepreneurship in town.

Summerville Economic Development Manager Michael Lisle says these office hours will allow him to be available to answer questions for residents in a convenient way. He plans to hold these community office hours at different coffee shops around town, three times a week.

The program begins Monday morning at Coastal Coffee Roasters downtown. Wednesday meetings will be at Bigby Coffee in Oakbrook and Thursdays will be the North Main Starbucks in Nexton.

Lisle says his goal is to be available in different areas of Summerville for folks interested in starting a business in town, growing an existing business in Summerville, or for those with questions about possibly starting a business.

“What we want to do is just kind of break down some of those barriers for folks who are looking to get started in business or looking for ideas and resources to help them grow,” Lisle said. “Just one more effort that the town’s making to be business friendly, and business centered.”

Lisle says he’ll be able to share information on things like revolving loan funds, low interest loans, and the town’s incentive programs. Ultimately, he thinks this will help build relationships between the town and the business community.

“It’s really just an indicator of our commitment to our small business community,” Lisle said. “Yes, Summerville is definitely growing and there is opportunity around every corner, but we really want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to reach out and engage and help those small business owners be successful because again that’s sort of the heart and soul of every community, whether it is downtown, Oakbrook, North Main, all the different communities around the town of Summerville having a thriving small business community is a really important part in making sure that those communities, and by extension the whole town, is successful.”

Lisle says they plan to hold these meetings every week from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. He says he will continue updating this info via the office’s twitter. He says he picked this time because small business owners don’t open up until 10 a.m. and later, so they won’t have to take off work to attend.

