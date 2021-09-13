SC Lottery
Victim in Saturday crash near Cordesville identified

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified to victim of a Saturday crash near Cordesville.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver says 23-year-old Brittany Morris of Moncks Corner was the passenger in a pickup truck that left the roadway and struck several trees. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pick up truck was traveling east on Witherbee Road near Wright Road in Cordesville at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Saturday when the truck went off the right side of the road and struck two trees.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern, the passenger of the vehicle died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash and the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Berkeley County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

