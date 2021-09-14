SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

The wages are being offered so Amazon can try to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month.

There’s also sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in certain locations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers respond to fatal Beaufort Co. crash
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School asking for public input on new Johns Island elementary
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. considering new Awendaw-McClellanville middle school, high school
A man was caught on video kicking a woman down the escalator steps of a New York subway. The...
VIDEO: Man kicks woman down escalator in NY subway station