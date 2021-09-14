SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Annual audit finds several high risk cybersecurity issues at Charleston Co. School District

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An internal audit of the Charleston County School District’s information technology practices has turned up several red flags. The audit identified several practices that were characterized as high-risk.

Among them were that the district didn’t check vulnerabilities for cyber threats or run tests that would identify weaknesses in various systems. Normally those are recommended to be done at least yearly.

The audit said that testing wasn’t done during between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021, because of the pandemic. The district said it is currently doing those tests.

During an audit and finance committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, the district said it has not been hacked or threatened.

Elliott Davis, the accounting firm that conducted the audit, said cyberattacks are up significantly as more people work from home.

“Unfortunately, cyber attackers did not let up with COVID as a lot of these companies did, so they actually ramped up a lot of their cyberattacks knowing that companies might be trying to save a little money in their cybersecurity departments,” Elliott Davis internal audit practice leader Austin Miller told the committee.

Overall, the audit concluded the district “needs improvement” on information technology and business intelligence.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

The Charleston County School District says its new English Language Arts and math programs will...
Charleston County schools switching language arts, math curriculum
The number of children who are on ventilators at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital has...
Number of intubated children with COVID-19 at MUSC increasing
VIDEO: Number of intubated children with COVID-19 at MUSC increasing
VIDEO: Number of intubated children with COVID-19 at MUSC increasing
VIDEO: Annual audit finds several high risk cybersecurity issues at Charleston Co. School...
VIDEO: Annual audit finds several high risk cybersecurity issues at Charleston Co. School District