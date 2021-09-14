Annual audit finds several high risk cybersecurity issues at Charleston Co. School District

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An internal audit of the Charleston County School District’s information technology practices has turned up several red flags. The audit identified several practices that were characterized as high-risk.

Among them were that the district didn’t check vulnerabilities for cyber threats or run tests that would identify weaknesses in various systems. Normally those are recommended to be done at least yearly.

The audit said that testing wasn’t done during between March 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021, because of the pandemic. The district said it is currently doing those tests.

During an audit and finance committee meeting Tuesday afternoon, the district said it has not been hacked or threatened.

Elliott Davis, the accounting firm that conducted the audit, said cyberattacks are up significantly as more people work from home.

“Unfortunately, cyber attackers did not let up with COVID as a lot of these companies did, so they actually ramped up a lot of their cyberattacks knowing that companies might be trying to save a little money in their cybersecurity departments,” Elliott Davis internal audit practice leader Austin Miller told the committee.

Overall, the audit concluded the district “needs improvement” on information technology and business intelligence.

