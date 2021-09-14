SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Brothers arrested after police struck, bitten and spit on during Windjammer brawl

Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.
Miller Stevens Boyles and Brandon Foster Boyles.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Two brothers were arrested after authorities say police officers were attacked during a brawl at the Windjammer early Sunday morning.

The Isle of Palms Police Department arrested 23-year-old Miller Stevens Boyles with assaulting or resisting a public official or police and public disorderly conduct.

Brandon Foster Boyles, 25, was also arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, and throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners.

According to IOP police officials, both of the suspects struck officers and spit on officers as well as firefighters who had also responded to the incident at the bar on Ocean Boulevard. In addition, Brandon Boyles is accused of saying “racial slurs” to the emergency staff at a hospital after he was taken to the center following the incident.

Investigation begins as call for disturbance

The investigation started at 12:10 a.m. when police officers responded to the bar on Ocean Boulevard for a report of a disturbance.

An incident report states two of the officers identified Miller Boyles, who was unconscious, as the suspect who assaulted three people including one of the officers. Witnesses told officers that the suspect had struck two other victims first, causing damage to one of the victim’s cheekbones.

Responding officers reported that the suspect’s family started to gather around him on the ground making it “very difficult” to have EMS arrive and tend to him. At that point, authorities said all units gave verbal commands to the family to back off of the porch so EMS could treat him.

“Some of them complied and others did not,” police said.

Authorities said the suspect refused to be treated by EMS and was beginning to become belligerent and combative. At some point, officers said the suspect’s brother grabbed him and refused to let him go while officers were trying to place the suspect into custody for public disorderly conduct.

A struggle ensued and both suspects became physically combative, striking officers, spitting on officers and firefighters, stated a report by police responders. Officers said that both suspects were told numerous times they were being placed under arrest and ignored all commands.

Police said Brandon Boyles bit down on one of the officer’s arms causing a puncture wound, and also spit saliva and blood which landed in the officer’s mouth and all over his gear and hands.

One of the officers said in an effort to stop the assault, he used a “hard closed hand disorienting strike” to Brandon Boyle’s face, followed by several knee strikes.

In addition, police said a firefighter stepped in and helped the officers take both suspects to the ground. According to investigators, the suspect’s cousin tried to intervene and jumped on one of the officers causing them to go to the ground.

Police: Family members get involved in incident

The officer reported that he was then surrounded by several other family members who jumped on top of him while he was trying to detain the suspect. Additional emergency units came to the officer’s aid and all managed to detain the cousin and get the other people off the officer, IOP officials said.

Other officers including police from Sullivan’s Island arrived and assisted the officers with bringing the suspects down the stairs safely and loaded them on the stretcher where EMS restrained him, police officials said.

One of the injured officers said he walked to the ambulance and saw the open wound caused by Brandon Foster Boyles biting him, and EMS wrapped the wound and transported him and that suspect to the hospital.

The report states when police got to the hospital, emergency staff had restrained Brandon Boyles with additional restraints to the bed as the suspect was “extremely combative and cursing at hospital staff members” saying “racial slurs” to several of them.

More police arrived and assisted hospital staff as the suspect became very irate and refused to follow their instructions, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

An internal audit of the Charleston County School District’s information technology practices...
Annual audit finds several high risk cybersecurity issues at Charleston Co. School District
Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16...
Dorchester Dist. 2 awaits bus driver COVID test results as students return to class
A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to...
Proposed Ravenel development concerns community members, conservationist groups
A new zoning ordinance would allow the Charleston County School District to build a new middle...
Charleston County considers rezoning land for new high school
The number of children who are on ventilators at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital has...
Number of intubated children with COVID-19 at MUSC increasing