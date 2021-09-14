SC Lottery
Charleston Co. considering new Awendaw-McClellanville middle school, high school

It would be the first high school in the area in seven years since Lincoln High school in McClellanville closed.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council could pass zoning ordinance that would allow the county’s school district to build a new middle school and high school in the Awendaw-McClellanville area.

The proposed complex would be along North Highway 17 and Jenkins Hill Road, the meeting agenda says.

It would be the first high school in the area in seven years since Lincoln High school in McClellanville closed.

The 107-acre area would not only include the middle and high schools, but also have baseball and softball fields, a track and multipurpose areas for the community.

Former local school board member Joe Bowers had apprehensions at a previous meeting over the new school.

“The location is wrong,” Bowers said. “It’s a terrible place to put a school.”

Meanwhile, a parent who lives near the newly proposed school says he wants to see students return to a smaller more local schools. Parent Eliot Middleton said, “I think one of the main things is the fact that the commute, early in the morning, kids have to travel so far to go to a much larger high school.”

Currently students who live in this area have to commute about 25 miles to Wando High School.

