Charleston Co. School asking for public input on new Johns Island elementary

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is holding two community input meetings to update Johns Island residents on plans for a new school on Johns Island.

The first meeting is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mt. Zion Elementary. The second meeting is schedule for the same times Thursday at Angel Oak Elementary.

Charleston County School District COO Jeff Borowy says the main topic of the presentation and discussion will be the location of a new school.

Borowy says the referendum for a new Johns Island elementary school was passed by Charleston County tax payers in November of last year. He says they have not determined a location for the new school yet, but hope to have it identified by the end of this year.

Johns Island community input will be considered in the board of trustee’s final decision and Borowy says Angel Oak Elementary and Mt. Zion Elementary families will be impacted by rezoning when the new school comes. That’s why Borowy says these families’ feedback is so important.

Borowy says there are overcrowding issues at both Mt. Zion and Angel Oak. He says at Angel Oak, they’ve had to bring in eight trailer classrooms.

“Parents have to say, ‘hey look, as an example, you know, I’m zoned to Angel Oak. Is there an opportunity for me to be zoned to this new school?’ You know, or I would rather stay in the zone of Angel Oak?” Borowy said. “They’ll have an opportunity to provide that input as well as look at what the potential impact would be on commuting distances, how that might positively help them, or they might want to stay where they’re at.”

Borowy expects about 600 students will move to the new Johns Island elementary school when it opens in a few years.

“There’s nothing as satisfying as being at school on the first day when we open a new building,” Borowy said. “To see kids have a bigger classroom, see kids have brand new everything. Both them and the teachers in that school, it’s just a refreshing feeling, it’s a recharge for everybody, and it really makes a huge difference in attitudes and desire to be in school when you’ve got something like that.”

Borowy says a video of the meeting will be uploaded online, and parents can email questions as well. He plans to post all comments on the school district website after the meetings.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.