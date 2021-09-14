City of Charleston considering expansive mask ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council is considering a wide-ranging mask ordinance that would impact everyone in the city, including public and private schools.

The city council meets tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss the decision that would require almost everyone over the age of two to wear a mask in public and private settings.

There are built-in exceptions for certain medical conditions, eating, drinking, smoking and in situations where it is not feasible – like while exercising.

It’s the most expansive local ordinance and it applies to anyone regardless of vaccination status. The mandate would apply indoor building – both public and private – as well as permitted gathering like protests and concerts.

Compliance would be required on public and private transportation as well.

The ordinance also targets schools. The Charleston County School District has been butting heads with a state budget proviso that technically prohibits them from enforcing a mask requirement. While the district is moving ahead in direct conflict with state law, the city’s ordinance would offer them a level of protection and put mask enforcement squarely in the heads of the city.

That enforcement would done by police and fire department staff as well as code enforcement officers and the livability team.

Fines for mask violations would start at $100 and increase to $200, then $500 for subsequent offenses. A similar ordinance was attempted back in August, but failed.

