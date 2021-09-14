SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

City of Charleston considering expansive mask ordinance

The Charleston City Council is considering a wide-ranging mask ordinance that would impact...
The Charleston City Council is considering a wide-ranging mask ordinance that would impact everyone in the city, including public and private schools.(Live 5 News)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Council is considering a wide-ranging mask ordinance that would impact everyone in the city, including public and private schools. 

The city council meets tonight at 5 p.m. to discuss the decision that would require almost everyone over the age of two to wear a mask in public and private settings.

There are built-in exceptions for certain medical conditions, eating, drinking, smoking and in situations where it is not feasible – like while exercising.

It’s the most expansive local ordinance and it applies to anyone regardless of vaccination status. The mandate would apply indoor building – both public and private – as well as permitted gathering like protests and concerts.

Compliance would be required on public and private transportation as well.

The ordinance also targets schools. The Charleston County School District has been butting heads with a state budget proviso that technically prohibits them from enforcing a mask requirement. While the district is moving ahead in direct conflict with state law, the city’s ordinance would offer them a level of protection and put mask enforcement squarely in the heads of the city.

That enforcement would done by police and fire department staff as well as code enforcement officers and the livability team.

Fines for mask violations would start at $100 and increase to $200, then $500 for subsequent offenses. A similar ordinance was attempted back in August, but failed.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

An internal audit of the Charleston County School District’s information technology practices...
Annual audit finds several high risk cybersecurity issues at Charleston Co. School District
Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16...
Dorchester Dist. 2 awaits bus driver COVID test results as students return to class
A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to...
Proposed Ravenel development concerns community members, conservationist groups
A new zoning ordinance would allow the Charleston County School District to build a new middle...
Charleston County considers rezoning land for new high school
The number of children who are on ventilators at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital has...
Number of intubated children with COVID-19 at MUSC increasing