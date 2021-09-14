SC Lottery
Clemson’s Shipley Named ACC Rookie of the Week

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda)(Edward M. Pio Roda | AP)
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Will Shipley has earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 49-3 win against South Carolina State on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 543 weekly honors since 1968, including two honors this season. Last week, linebacker James Skalski secured ACC Linebacker of the Week honors following Clemson’s season opener against Georgia.

The honor is the first of Shipley’s career and the 86th Rookie of the Week selection by a Clemson player since 1974. He becomes the first Clemson running back honored as Rookie of the Week since Travis Etienne’s selection after his performance against Florida State in 2017.

Shipley led Clemson with 80 yards on eight carries with two rushing touchdowns on Saturday, becoming the first Clemson true freshman to rush for two touchdowns in a game since Lyn-J Dixon in 2018. He also became the fifth true freshman under Dabo Swinney to average 10.0 yards per carry in a game on at least five carries, joining Dixon (twice in 2018), Travis Etienne (four times in 2017), Kelly Bryant (once in 2015) and Sammy Watkins (once in 2011).

