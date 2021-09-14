SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Concern among community members, conservationist groups over proposed development in Ravenel

A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to...
A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to the rural town of Ravenel, depending on decisions in the coming months from the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council.(Live 5 News)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to the rural town of Ravenel, depending on decisions in the coming months from the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council.

According to town documents, a lumber company owns about 3,000 undeveloped acres off Old Jacksonboro Road near E.B. Ellington Elementary. A map shows the land borders the Caw Caw Interpretive Center and Highway 17.

Documents from the company, McLeod Lumber, show they’re hoping to get land—that’s currently in unincorporated Charleston County—annexed into the Town of Ravenel.

According to the documents, McLeod Lumber hopes to rezone that property and other land that is already in the town limits in order to build the Tea Farm Planned Development District. Documents show there would up to 400 single-family homes and up to 16 acres of commercial space.

Some members of the community and the Coastal Conservation League said they are concerned about the plan and the impact the development would have on flooding, schools, traffic and more, especially when the land has been preserved and protected for decades.

“You open the door to suburban sprawl,” Jason Crowley, who’s with the Coastal Conservation League, said. " So the issues we deal with as a result of bad land use planning—of putting sprawling suburban developments far outside of our urban centers—you have even more traffic coming onto Highway 17, you have more stormwater runoff coming off of our houses, flowing into our wetlands, which exacerbates problems we’re already seeing on Johns Island and West Ashley.”

We reached out to McLeod Lumber comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A notice from the town shows they’re having a public hearing Thursday for people to share their thoughts about the town’s intent to approve the annexation and rezoning. That meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. at the Ravenel Town Hall.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Ra'shod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing
Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16...
Dorchester District 2 awaits test results of bus drivers as schools prepare to return to in-person learning
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crashes slow both sides of I-26 in Charleston County at University Blvd.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing