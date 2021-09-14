Concern among community members, conservationist groups over proposed development in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development with hundreds of homes, plus additional commercial space, could be coming to the rural town of Ravenel, depending on decisions in the coming months from the Planning and Zoning Commission and Town Council.

According to town documents, a lumber company owns about 3,000 undeveloped acres off Old Jacksonboro Road near E.B. Ellington Elementary. A map shows the land borders the Caw Caw Interpretive Center and Highway 17.

Documents from the company, McLeod Lumber, show they’re hoping to get land—that’s currently in unincorporated Charleston County—annexed into the Town of Ravenel.

According to the documents, McLeod Lumber hopes to rezone that property and other land that is already in the town limits in order to build the Tea Farm Planned Development District. Documents show there would up to 400 single-family homes and up to 16 acres of commercial space.

Some members of the community and the Coastal Conservation League said they are concerned about the plan and the impact the development would have on flooding, schools, traffic and more, especially when the land has been preserved and protected for decades.

“You open the door to suburban sprawl,” Jason Crowley, who’s with the Coastal Conservation League, said. " So the issues we deal with as a result of bad land use planning—of putting sprawling suburban developments far outside of our urban centers—you have even more traffic coming onto Highway 17, you have more stormwater runoff coming off of our houses, flowing into our wetlands, which exacerbates problems we’re already seeing on Johns Island and West Ashley.”

We reached out to McLeod Lumber comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

A notice from the town shows they’re having a public hearing Thursday for people to share their thoughts about the town’s intent to approve the annexation and rezoning. That meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. at the Ravenel Town Hall.

