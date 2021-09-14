SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CSU’s Schwarting pads resume with Big South Offensive Player of the Week nod

Charleston Southern WR Garris Schwarting was named Big South Offensive Player of the Week on...
Charleston Southern WR Garris Schwarting was named Big South Offensive Player of the Week on Monday(CSU Athletics/Jim Killian)
By CSU Athletics
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern’s Garris Schwarting picked up his second weekly honor Monday, as he was named the Sept. 13 Big South Offensive Player of the Week after his strong performance in the Buccaneers’ season-opening 38-21 victory at The Citadel.

SCHWARTING’S DAY

The grad student from Bamberg, South Carolina, hauled in four receiving touchdowns and added his first career passing touchdown to factor into all five the Bucs scored in the rivalry win. The four receiving touchdowns matched the Big South and CSU record for most in a single game, equaling previous feats set in 2005 and 2018.

He finished with 151 receiving yards, the most by any Bucs player under Autry Denson (2019-present), and in doing so, became the first CSU individual to top the 150-yard mark since 2011.

MULTIPLE HONORS THIS WEEK

Schwarting’s accolade goes along with his CFPA FCS National Performer of the Week honor from Sunday, in which he became the first player in school history to receive the nod.

As the Big South Offensive Player of the Week, he becomes the second Buccaneers player to win the plaudit in the last three reporting periods – dating back to Cayden Jordan as the final recipient from the spring, April 19.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college...
Clemson’s Shipley Named ACC Rookie of the Week
CCU running back Reese White scores a touchdown during Friday's win over Kansas.
Coastal Carolina’s White, Stewart Pick Up Sun Belt Player of the Week Accolades
South Carolina kicker Parker White was named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week on...
Parker White Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week
South Carolina State Football
SC State’s Durant Earns Top MEAC Weekly Football Honor