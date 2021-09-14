CSU’s Schwarting pads resume with Big South Offensive Player of the Week nod

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charleston Southern’s Garris Schwarting picked up his second weekly honor Monday, as he was named the Sept. 13 Big South Offensive Player of the Week after his strong performance in the Buccaneers’ season-opening 38-21 victory at The Citadel.

SCHWARTING’S DAY

The grad student from Bamberg, South Carolina, hauled in four receiving touchdowns and added his first career passing touchdown to factor into all five the Bucs scored in the rivalry win. The four receiving touchdowns matched the Big South and CSU record for most in a single game, equaling previous feats set in 2005 and 2018.

He finished with 151 receiving yards, the most by any Bucs player under Autry Denson (2019-present), and in doing so, became the first CSU individual to top the 150-yard mark since 2011.

MULTIPLE HONORS THIS WEEK

Schwarting’s accolade goes along with his CFPA FCS National Performer of the Week honor from Sunday, in which he became the first player in school history to receive the nod.

As the Big South Offensive Player of the Week, he becomes the second Buccaneers player to win the plaudit in the last three reporting periods – dating back to Cayden Jordan as the final recipient from the spring, April 19.