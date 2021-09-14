SC Lottery
Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery

Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker
Andre Omar Martin and Torrence Ramon Whitaker(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on two suspects they arrested for trying to steal an ATM on Johns Island.

Jail records show Andre Omar Martin, 20, and Torrence Ramon Whitaker, 30, have both been arrested and charged with safecracking and grand larceny above $2,000 and less than $10,000.

Deputies say they caught the two men trying to steal an ATM from a Johns Island Food Lion parking lot at 4:15 a.m. Sept. 9. The Food Lion was located at the intersection of Maybank Highway and River Road, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio said.

Antonio said deputies were able to arrest Martin and Whitaker, but they were only two of five men accused of the attempted theft. The three others ran behind the Food Lion, and Antonio says they escaped into a marsh. He said at least one of the men is without shoes and some may be shirtless.

Jail records show Martin has a tattoo on his neck that reads “$ ATM”.

Authorities have not yet caught the other three men and they say they do not have a detailed description of the men they are searching for.

