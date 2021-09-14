Dorchester District 2 awaits test results of bus drivers as schools prepare to return to in-person learning

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16 after seven days of virtual learning.

The district’s school board implemented changes to quarantine protocols and bell schedules. But the district’s Director of Transportation Steve Shope says there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding how many bus drivers will need to be in quarantine less than 48 hours before school resumes.

“Over the last several days we’ve found that more have gotten sick,” Shope said. “I’d like to be able to give you that number, but I can’t.”

As part of the adjustments, the district changed the bell times where elementary schools start at 7:15 a.m., Middle schools start at 8:30 a.m. and High Schools start at 9:30 a.m..

“We think that the expanded bell times will help us with that, will allow us to make the double runs and not cause such a problem,” Shope said.

Right now, there are 15 bus driver vacancies out of 167 bus routes. The district is also now looking to hire on 15 full-time substitute drivers.

