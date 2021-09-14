SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester District 2 awaits test results of bus drivers as schools prepare to return to in-person learning

Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16...
Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16 after seven days of virtual learning.(WRDW)
By Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16 after seven days of virtual learning.

The district’s school board implemented changes to quarantine protocols and bell schedules. But the district’s Director of Transportation Steve Shope says there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding how many bus drivers will need to be in quarantine less than 48 hours before school resumes.

“Over the last several days we’ve found that more have gotten sick,” Shope said.  “I’d like to be able to give you that number, but I can’t.”

As part of the adjustments, the district changed the bell times where elementary schools start at 7:15 a.m., Middle schools start at 8:30 a.m. and High Schools start at 9:30 a.m..

“We think that the expanded bell times will help us with that, will allow us to make the double runs and not cause such a problem,” Shope said.

Right now, there are 15 bus driver vacancies out of 167 bus routes. The district is also now looking to hire on 15 full-time substitute drivers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Crashes slow both sides of I-26 in Charleston County at University Blvd.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man with ‘ATM’ neck tattoo among suspects arrested for Johns Island ATM robbery
Crashes have both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-26 blocked near Charleston Southern...
FIRST ALERT: Crashes slow both sides of I-26 in Charleston County at University Blvd.