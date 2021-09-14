FIRST ALERT: Crash with overturned vehicle blocks roadway in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Tuesday morning to a crash blocking a lane near Glenn McConnell Parkway.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Mary Ader Avenue. The right-turn lane onto Glenn McConnell from Mary Ader is blocked because of an overturned vehicle.

NOW: Accident at the intersection of Mary Ader Ave and Glenn McConnell Pkwy. If you’re traveling on Mary Ader Ave, the right turn lane onto Glenn McConnell is blocked. @Live5Traffic @Live5News pic.twitter.com/t5VAWGz9OY — Summer Huechtker (@summerhuechtker) September 14, 2021

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded.

Police have not yet said whether the crash involves injuries. There was no immediate word on when crews expected to clear the blocked lane.

An SUV was on its side, blocking a lane of Mary Ader Avenue in West Ashley. (Live 5)

