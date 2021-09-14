SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash with overturned vehicle blocks roadway in West Ashley

The crash blocked the right-turn lane from Mary Ader Avenue onto Glenn McConnell Parkway.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded Tuesday morning to a crash blocking a lane near Glenn McConnell Parkway.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:30 a.m. at the intersection with Mary Ader Avenue. The right-turn lane onto Glenn McConnell from Mary Ader is blocked because of an overturned vehicle.

The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS responded.

Police have not yet said whether the crash involves injuries. There was no immediate word on when crews expected to clear the blocked lane.

An SUV was on its side, blocking a lane of Mary Ader Avenue in West Ashley.(Live 5)

