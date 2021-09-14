FIRST ALERT: Crashes slow both sides of I-26 in Charleston County at University Blvd.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are responding to crashes on both sides of I-26 at around the same mile marker.

As of 11:19 a.m., troopers are working crashes on both the east and westbound lanes near the University Boulevard exit in North Charleston.

The Highway Patrol reported a total of three crashes in the immediate area. Two were in the westbound lanes, one at mile marker 205 at 11:12 a.m. and a second at mile marker 206 at 11:49 a.m. An earlier crash was reported in the eastbound lane at mile marker 205 at 10:56 a.m.

None of the crashes appeared to involve injuries, troopers said.

South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras show a massive backup in the area.

As of 11:46 a.m., cameras showed a three-mile backup in the westbound lanes of I-26 between Ashley Phosphate and University Boulevard. Cameras show a backup of at least a mile on the eastbound side of the interstate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

