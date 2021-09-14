SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

By KGO Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco.

BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon.

“It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said.

Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw a person caught on the train.

“It passed by my feet and I turned to the left, and I could see this thing getting dragged all the way down the platform, so I was like, ‘What is that?’” Sim said.

He described what he saw to be “pretty grotesque,” and he saw a blood stain stretch “all the way down” the platform.

Sim said he spoke to a man on the platform who was hysterical and said the person was his girlfriend.

“Currently we have investigators reviewing, were on the site immediately, making sure all procedures were followed and to try to understand what the circumstances were that happened today,” said Bevan Dufty, director of BART District No. 9, which includes the Powell Street station. “And as a director from BART, I just want to say how devastated we are about this loss of life.”

BART made it clear the death was not a suicide. The station was reopened by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

