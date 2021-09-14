Bohicket Rd. reopened following Johns Island crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened Bohicket Road after efforts to clear a crash closed the Johns Island thoroughfare.
Reports say crews closed Bohicket Road in both directions while a tow truck pulled a vehicle off the side of the road.
The crash was reportedly on Bohicket Road about a half mile from Edenvale Road.
There is no word yet on any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
