Bohicket Rd. reopened following Johns Island crash

By Summer Huechtker and Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews have reopened Bohicket Road after efforts to clear a crash closed the Johns Island thoroughfare.

Reports say crews closed Bohicket Road in both directions while a tow truck pulled a vehicle off the side of the road.

The crash was reportedly on Bohicket Road about a half mile from Edenvale Road.

There is no word yet on any injuries stemming from the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

