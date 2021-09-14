SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Lawyer dressed as Michael Myers arrested on Texas beach, per report

Someone called 911 when they saw attorney Mark Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the...
Someone called 911 when they saw attorney Mark Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the "Halloween" film franchise, Michael Myers, a police department spokesperson told Galveston County Daily News.(Instagram: @theislandattorney | Twitter: @Hernan308)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - A Texas lawyer was stopped by police after taking a scary stroll along a beach dressed as a horror movie legend.

Someone called 911 when they saw attorney Mark Metzger dressed as the serial killer from the “Halloween” film franchise, Michael Myers, a police department spokesperson told Galveston County Daily News. They said he was wandering in the sand with what looked like a bloody knife.

After handcuffing Metzger, officers realized the knife and blood were fake, according to Sgt. Stacy Papillion.

He was cited with disorderly conduct and released from jail.

Metzger later posted on social media that he was “fuzzy” as to why he had been arrested, writing, “So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that .... then I’d do it again all day every day.”

Calm before the storm. #reflectionsbymichael #theislandattorney #galvestonisland #pleasurepier

Posted by Mark A. Metzger III on Monday, September 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isle of Palms Police say several people were arrested and one of their officers suffered minor...
Police: Several arrested, officer injured after Isle of Palms fight
Pastor Paul Garrett of Life Givers Church died on Friday after a nearly month-long battle with...
Community in mourning after Moncks Corner pastor died from COVID-19
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed it is investigating accusations that...
State agents investigating allegations of misappropriated funds by Alex Murdaugh
The lawsuit alleges that “the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandate violates the South Carolina...
N. Charleston employees sue city over vaccine mandate
Chazae Cummings was last seen on Sept. 8, North Charleston Police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

In this courtroom artist's sketch R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims
Dorchester School District Two will return to in-person learning on Thursday, September 16...
Dorchester District 2 awaits test results of bus drivers as they prepare to return to in-person learning
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Comedian and former ‘SNL’ cast member Norm Macdonald dead at 61
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast