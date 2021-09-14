SC Lottery
North Charleston Police seek information in weekend killing

Rashod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound on Saturday, police said.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 24-year-old man.

Rashod Washington Moody died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting in the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday where they say they found Moody dead at the scene.

Police released a photo of the victim Tuesday hoping anyone who might know anything about his death would contact them.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective J. Butler at 843-740-2866 or to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

