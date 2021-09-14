SC Lottery
Officers searching for missing teen

The Charleston Police Department says Grimmett was last seen leaving his residence on Monday...
The Charleston Police Department says Grimmett was last seen leaving his residence on Monday night.(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Officers say George Bailey Grimmett was last seen leaving his home on Monday after dropping off his dog.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair that is short on the sides and long on top and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camoflage hat, blue jeans, a peach colored shirt and camouflage crocs. Officers say he is driving a black Volvo ST90.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the on duty CPD detective at 843-743-7200.

