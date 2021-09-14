Officers searching for missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Officers say George Bailey Grimmett was last seen leaving his home on Monday after dropping off his dog.

He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 145 pounds with brown hair that is short on the sides and long on top and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camoflage hat, blue jeans, a peach colored shirt and camouflage crocs. Officers say he is driving a black Volvo ST90.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the on duty CPD detective at 843-743-7200.

